SAAP board meeting turns controversial as members raise allegations against MD

February 07, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The 82nd board meeting of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) turned controversial with four of the Executive Committee members of the board levelling serious allegations against SAAP Vice-Chairman and Managing Director N. Prabhakar Reddy.

Even as the board meeting was under way at the SAAP headquarters on the premise of Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada on Tuesday, four directors of the board, including D. Pradeep and Kappala Varalakshmi, held a press conference and alleged misappropriation of funds and inordinate delay in addressing their grievances by Mr. Prabhakar Reddy. They alleged that funds had been misused at the behest of the Managing Director.

Responding to the allegations, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy said all the allegations were made with malicious intent. He condemned the allegations and said that any decision he took as an MD would comply with the law. He said certain proposals made by the board members could not be considered as per the rules.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, SAAP chairman Bireddy Siddartha Reddy said the turn of events was unfortunate. While it was a fact that there was a delay in addressing the issues raised by the members, they could have raised them in the board meeting instead of going to the media.

Action would be taken if allegations were backed with proof, he said. The board had decided to conduct a mega grievance programme for three days from February 15 to address the issues of players, associations and others.