S.A. Kori appointed Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA

16 August 2020 00:06 IST

S.A. Kori, who is at present the Executive Director of Karnataka State Higher Education Council, has been appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP), Anantapur, for a term of five years.

A recipient of the University Grants Commission and DST Fellowship of the Indo-Hungarian Faculty Exchange Programme in 2005-09 in Budapest University of Technology and Economics at Hungary in Europe, Prof. Kori has 195 national and international publications to his credit.

Fourteen students have been awarded engineering Ph.D. under his guidance and the works of another six students are in progress.

He was member of many committees constituted by the Central and State Government apex bodies. He was also a member of many professional bodies and had travelled worldwide for presentation of his research works and deliver talks at world education forums.

The CUAP was established by an Act of Parliament in 2018-19, The university is under the mentorship of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) as there was no designated Vice-Chancellor exclusively for it.

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, mandated the Union Government to establish institutions of national importance in Andhra Pradesh, and one of which was a Central University.

The CUAP was approved by the Union Cabinet in May 2018 and funds to the tune of ₹450 crore had been sanctioned for the project.

The University of Hyderabad was selected to mentor the new university in June 2018, and a transit campus was inaugurated at the IT Business Incubation Centre of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur, in August.

The government had assigned 491.3 acres of land for building a permanent campus.