S. Venkateswar assumes office as Tirupati Collector

Published - July 04, 2024 07:54 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Any obstacles to entrepreneurs in setting up industries in the district would be cleared on a priority basis, the new Collector says

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

S. Venkateswar, Collector of Tirupati district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

S. Venkateswar assumed office as Collector of the Tirupati district here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the newly-carved district is a mix of urban, rural and industrial belts and equal focus would be laid on ensuring that development and welfare reaches all, with the support of people’s representatives and officials.

He said any obstacles to entrepreneurs in setting up industries in the district would be cleared on a priority basis. He also stressed the need for disbursing social security benefits such as NTR Bharosa to the beneficiaries through the village and ward secretariat staff on the first day of every month.

The new Collector also vowed to lay focus on agricultural operations given ongoing kharif and to curtail the spread of dengue and other viral diseases due to the onset of monsoon.

Joint Collector H.M. Dhyana Chandra, Tirupathi Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aditi Singh, District Revenue Officer Penchala Kishore and other officials were present.

Meanwhile, legislators Arani Srinivasulu (Tirupati) and Pulivarthi Nani (Chandragiri) formally called on Mr. Venkateswar and extended greetings to him on the occasion.

