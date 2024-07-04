GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

S. Venkateswar assumes office as Tirupati Collector

Any obstacles to entrepreneurs in setting up industries in the district would be cleared on a priority basis, the new Collector says

Published - July 04, 2024 07:54 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
S. Venkateswar, Collector of Tirupati district.

S. Venkateswar, Collector of Tirupati district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

S. Venkateswar assumed office as Collector of the Tirupati district here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the newly-carved district is a mix of urban, rural and industrial belts and equal focus would be laid on ensuring that development and welfare reaches all, with the support of people’s representatives and officials.

He said any obstacles to entrepreneurs in setting up industries in the district would be cleared on a priority basis. He also stressed the need for disbursing social security benefits such as NTR Bharosa to the beneficiaries through the village and ward secretariat staff on the first day of every month.

The new Collector also vowed to lay focus on agricultural operations given ongoing kharif and to curtail the spread of dengue and other viral diseases due to the onset of monsoon.

Joint Collector H.M. Dhyana Chandra, Tirupathi Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aditi Singh, District Revenue Officer Penchala Kishore and other officials were present.

Meanwhile, legislators Arani Srinivasulu (Tirupati) and Pulivarthi Nani (Chandragiri) formally called on Mr. Venkateswar and extended greetings to him on the occasion.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / public officials

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.