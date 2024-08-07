S. Sridhar assumes charge as new TTD CVSO

IPS officer S. Sridhar on Wednesday assumed charge as the new Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Soon after assuming, he offered prayers to the presiding deity Lord Venkateswara along with his family members.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.