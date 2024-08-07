S. Sridhar assumes charge as new TTD CVSO

IPS officer S. Sridhar on Wednesday assumed charge as the new Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Soon after assuming, he offered prayers to the presiding deity Lord Venkateswara along with his family members.
