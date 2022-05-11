S. Satyanarayana takes charge as APSSDC Managing Director

Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) Managing Director S. Satyanarayana on Wednesday sought the cooperation of the department employees to strengthen the skill training programmes and their effective implementation.

Speaking after taking charge as the APSSDC Managing Director, Mr. Satyanarayana said that he would put in sincere efforts to ensure result-oriented outcome.

Corporation’s Executive Director D.V. Ramakoti Reddy gave a power point presentation about various initiatives launched to make students employable. He explained in details about the plan to establish 26 skill colleges—one in every Parliamentary constituency— and skill hubs in 175 Assembly segments in the State.