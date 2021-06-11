S. Nagalakshmi takes charge as 101st Collector of Anantapur

She was earlier posted as CMD of APEPDCL

Nagalakshmi Selvarajan, a 2012-batch IAS officer, assumed office as the 101st Collector of Anantapur district on Friday.

Ms. Nagalakshmi immediately held a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation and the containment/treatment activities being done to curb the transmission of the virus.

After taking charge from outgoing Collector Gandham Chandrudu, Ms. Nagalakshmi held informal discussions with Joint Collectors Nishant Kumar and A. Siri in her chambers along with Penukonda Sub-Collector T. Nishanthi, who has been posted as Joint Collector (Housing) in Anantapur. District Medical and Health Officer Y. Kameswara Prasad and Municipal Commissioner P.V.V.S. Murthy too met the incoming Collector.

Ms. Nagalakshmi was earlier posted as the Chairperson and Managing Director of the Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) before being transferred to Anantapur district.

“I first worked here as a trainee in 2013-14. My top priority will be the proper implementation of the Navaratnalu welfare programmes instituted by the State government,” Ms. Nagalakshmi said, adding that she would keep a close eye on the COVID-19 situation and oversee availability of beds, oxygen supply, and preparedness measures and then come up with an action plan as per the State government’s directives.

“Housing for the poor, which has been taken up on an ambitious scale, will be another area of focus. I will also look into other aspects like agriculture and drought mitigation and take the required action,” she said.