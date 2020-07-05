S. Kota MLA tests negative for COVID-19

Sringavarapukota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao, who was confirmed positive for coronavirus on June 21, has been tested negative, the district health authorities announced on Sunday.

Even as the MLA developed no symptoms of virus, he underwent five medical tests between May 26 and June 21. He underwent two tests in the U.S. and three more in India. The final test results came positive and the MLA was put in isolation for 14 days.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao underwent test on June 21 after an official with whom he interacted in the third week of June was tested positive.

“All my previous test results were negative. That is why I participated in the Rajya Sabha polls in Amaravati on June 19. I developed no symptom during my isolation,” said Mr.Srinivasa Rao.