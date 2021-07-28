S. Kota MLA sets up grievance centre to process petitions

VIZIANAGARAM

28 July 2021 00:38 IST

Sringavarapukota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday asked the people to utilise a Grievance Call Centre set up at S.Kota for quick response over the petitions.

He said that the people could submit their petitions in a prescribed format so that they would be processed in a systematic way and sent to the respective governments for quick follow-up action.

Speaking to reporters at the call centre established on Punyagiri Road of S. Kota, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the required application forms were kept available in village secretariats of the constituency.

“We established the call centre taking a cue from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Spandana programme. The petitioners will be informed about the status of the applications and will be guided to meet the officials concerned. The team at the call centre would also constantly interact with the officials to resolve the issue,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao who did his M.Tech in the U.S. in1995.

“Optimum utilisation of technology with support of software engineers would help us review the petitions within no time. We are planning to update all medical records of the patients who visit PHCs of S. Kota. A team has been working out the modalities. It certainly minimises the expenditure incurred frequently for the medical tests,” he added.