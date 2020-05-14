Rythu Sangham seeks 90% subsidy on groundnut seeds

The A.P. Rythu Sangham has criticised the State government for going back on its earlier promise that groundnutseeds would be provided at 90% subsidy.

On Wednesday, registration of farmers at the village-level began for receiving groundnut seeds at 40% subsidy. The pace of registrations picked up on Thursday and the process will end on Sunday.

The Rythu Sangham alleged that at many places, the maximum quantity of seeds being allowed was 90 kg, while 120 kg needs to be given to people with two acres of land holding. Sangham district secretary R. Chandrasekhar said that at some places, farmers with more than 1.5 acres of land holding were unable to pay the amount for 120 kg, as the system was limiting it.

Distribution of seeds will begin on May 18 at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras at the village-level, said Joint Director (Agriculture) Sk. Habib Basha. He denied the allegations that the maximum limit was 90 kg. “Several farmers have paid money for 120 kg at the rate of ₹47.10 per kg. People with landholding of two acres and above will definitely get 120 kg,” he said.

“In a single household, some people have three passbooks and are demanding separate quota of seeds for each of them. In such cases, we are trying to provide a minimum amount to at least one passbook in each household by discussing with them,” he said.

While last year only 2.85 lakh quintals of seeds were distributed, it has been enhanced to 3.34 lakh quintals this year. The open market price for the groundnut seed is currently ₹66 per kg, which is being supplied at ₹47.10 per kg.

Those with half an acre would get a 30 kg bag, that the government procured at ₹2,355 and a subsidy of ₹942 would be deducted and the farmer needs to deposit just ₹1,413 per bag at the time of registration. Currently, 1.50 lakh quintals of seed is available and the remaining 1.84 lakh quintals would be readied at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras within the next four days, Mr. Habib Basha said.