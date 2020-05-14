Andhra Pradesh

Rythu Sangham seeks 90% subsidy on groundnut seeds

Distribution to begin from May 18 in the district

The A.P. Rythu Sangham has criticised the State government for going back on its earlier promise that groundnutseeds would be provided at 90% subsidy.

On Wednesday, registration of farmers at the village-level began for receiving groundnut seeds at 40% subsidy. The pace of registrations picked up on Thursday and the process will end on Sunday.

The Rythu Sangham alleged that at many places, the maximum quantity of seeds being allowed was 90 kg, while 120 kg needs to be given to people with two acres of land holding. Sangham district secretary R. Chandrasekhar said that at some places, farmers with more than 1.5 acres of land holding were unable to pay the amount for 120 kg, as the system was limiting it.

Distribution of seeds will begin on May 18 at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras at the village-level, said Joint Director (Agriculture) Sk. Habib Basha. He denied the allegations that the maximum limit was 90 kg. “Several farmers have paid money for 120 kg at the rate of ₹47.10 per kg. People with landholding of two acres and above will definitely get 120 kg,” he said.

“In a single household, some people have three passbooks and are demanding separate quota of seeds for each of them. In such cases, we are trying to provide a minimum amount to at least one passbook in each household by discussing with them,” he said.

While last year only 2.85 lakh quintals of seeds were distributed, it has been enhanced to 3.34 lakh quintals this year. The open market price for the groundnut seed is currently ₹66 per kg, which is being supplied at ₹47.10 per kg.

Those with half an acre would get a 30 kg bag, that the government procured at ₹2,355 and a subsidy of ₹942 would be deducted and the farmer needs to deposit just ₹1,413 per bag at the time of registration. Currently, 1.50 lakh quintals of seed is available and the remaining 1.84 lakh quintals would be readied at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras within the next four days, Mr. Habib Basha said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 11:44:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/rythu-sangham-seeks-90-subsidy-on-groundnut-seeds/article31586310.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY