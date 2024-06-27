GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rythu Sangham demands scrapping of commission system in Anantapur orange market yard

Sales should be conducted through auctions and the commission should be reduced to 4% from the current 10%, they say

Published - June 27, 2024 08:57 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Farmers are incurring losses due to exploitation by brokers at the orange market yard in Anantapur, say Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangam leaders.

Farmers are incurring losses due to exploitation by brokers at the orange market yard in Anantapur, say Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangam leaders. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangam leaders on June 27 (Thursday) appealed to the State government, seeking assistance for the orange farmers who are incurring losses due to the ‘Eenam system’ (commissions) in markets.

During a meeting with Anantapur MLA Daggupati Prasad, the representatives of the farmers’ association demanded that the ‘Eenam system’ in vogue at the Anantapur Chini (orange) market yard be scrapped and that sales to be conducted through auctions in line with the model being followed at the Pulivendula market yard. They also proposed that the commission be reduced to 4% from the current 10%.

A.P. Rythu Sangam district general secretary Chandrasekhar Reddy and Fruit Orchards’ Farmers’ Association district secretary V. Shiva Reddy highlighted the challenges being faced by the farmers. They said that the farmers were being exploited by the brokers due to the unreasonable prices being offered by traders.

Mr. Shiva Reddy criticised the ‘Eenam system’. “The system was introduced by the Central government to benefit the farmers. But, it is favouring the businessmen,” he said.

The leaders of the associations also urged the authorities that the ‘Eenam system’ be abolished immediately. They underlined the need for more measures to attract traders from other States to the market yard. Sheds and cold storage facilities should be set up to benefit the farmers, they added.

The leaders also urged the government to set up a research centre for citrus crops in Anantapur district.

