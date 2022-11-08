Rythu Sadhikara Samstha gets Future Economy Leadership Award

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
November 07, 2022 23:13 IST

The Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) has received the prestigious ‘Future Economy Leadership Award’ for the year 2022 in recognition of its services in promoting natural farming in Andhra Pradesh.

The award was announced at the Conference of Parties (CoP27) organized by the United Nations in Egypt. 

The Rythu Sadhikara Samstha, by receiving this prestigious award, has the chance to make its mark in desert farming at the international level.

Moreover, the award recipients have also been invited to visit Sekem, one of the world’s leading examples of regenerative business and agriculture, education and culture for which it was awarded the Right Livelihood Award, said a press release. 

