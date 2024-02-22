ADVERTISEMENT

Rythu Coolie Sangham flays police action on protesting farmers

February 22, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Rythu Coolie Sangham Andhra Pradesh unit president Simhadri Jhansi and State assistant secretary Dantuluri Varma condemned the attacks on Punjab-Haryana farmers who had been agitating near New Delhi for minimum support price for all 23 crops.

In a press release, Ms. Jhansi said that the Union government was again trying to implement the provisions made in the three repealed farm Acts which caused unprecedented uproar a few years ago. “The Union government is trying to put agriculture in the hands of corporate sector. That is why, it is coming up with stringent laws to discourage farmers from agricultural activity. It will have a cascading effect on agriculture labourers too in future,” she said. The government should hold talks with the leaders of farmers’ associations and announce compensation for the kin of the deceased farmers and those injured in police action, she added.

Mr. Varma demanded waiver of crop loans and revival of agriculture-based industries. He expressed solidarity with the protesting farmers.

