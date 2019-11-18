Rythu Bharosa to be applicableto endowment, society lands

The State government has resolved at a review meeting on agriculture chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy that the Rythu Bharosa scheme would be made applicable to the farmers cultivating endowment lands and in the name of societies and to extend the deadline for tenant farmers to avail benefits of the scheme up to December 15.

Addressing the officials, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said 45,20,616 families have so far benefited from the scheme to the extent of nearly ₹5,186 crore. He ordered that the sale of quality seeds, fertilizers and pesticides at shops proposed to be set up at the village secretariats would begin on January 1, 2020.

He called for creating awareness about organic farming and stated that the government planned to bring in a legislation for regulating the business of bio-products.

The Chief Minister said market yards should also be developed on the lines of Nadu-Nedu programme and instructed the officials to come up with an action plan for it.

State Agriculture Mission Vice-Chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Ministers K. Kanna Babu, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao and Balineni Srinivasa Reddy were among those present.

Earlier, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Agriculture Mission website and enquired about the price trends of various agricultural products and the market intervention measures.

MARKFED centres

At a press conference later, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that MARKFED centres would be opened in the districts and they would buy the produce directly from farmers through the market committees.

Steps were being taken to fill the nominated posts in 13 market committees in the districts with persons from the SC, ST, BC and Minority communities. Responding to criticism against the Rythu Bharosa scheme, he said ₹2,500 was being provided to farmers in addition to what was being given by the Centre and even the lessee farmers have expressed happiness over the decision.