Rythu Bharosa Kendras to be launched on May 30

The State government is all set to launch Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) on May 30.

During the review meeting on agriculture intelligence here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that District Collectors would be responsible for smooth functioning of the RBKs which would also take up the supply of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides in the coming days.

He said that names of the beneficiaries of RBKs should be displayed at the village secretariats so that nobody feels that they were left out.

Agriculture assistants, at the village secretariats level, would send market intelligence reports to District Collectors daily. The District Collectors, in turn, would update them on a regular basis. The process helps in ensuring remunerative price to farmers’ produce through market intervention scheme, if required, he said, adding, “Gear up to procure the agricultural produce at village level. Study the procurement process in depth and put an end to lapses if any in procurement.”

Credit cards

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that there was a proposal to give credit cards to farmers by October. Farmers can utilize the cards either to get loans or for the purchase of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides so that farmers do not face any difficulty during agricultural operations. The village assistants at the RBKs would also help in e-cropping for which the banks would have to provide credit to farmers without fail, he added.

The officials informed him about the market intelligence app. The app is named as comprehensive monitoring of agricultural price and procurement (CM app).