Rythu Bharosa Kendras in A.P. are a role model for other States, says Governor

The RBKs should also educate farmers the benefits of organic farming, says Harichandan

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Thursday appreciated the single-window services being provided through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) to the farmers across the State, and said that they were a role model for other States.

Special Chief Secretary, Agriculture, Poonam Malakondaiah, called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan here and submitted a report on the establishment of the RBKs across the State and the services offered to the farmers as a one-stop facility, helping them get certified pesticides, fertilizers, and animal feed.

‘Middlemen eliminated’

She explained how the RBKs were offering services such as e-crop booking, besides providing technical advice on agriculture practices and post-harvest facilities through an integrated call centre. The RBKs had eliminated the role of middlemen by procuring paddy directly from the farmers to the extent of the last grain, she added.

Ms. Malakondaiah further explained that officials of other States had visited the RBKs and expressed their keen interest in replicating the system in their respective States.

She invited the Governor to visit the nearest RBK at his convenience, to which the Governor readily agreed. He suggested that the farmers could also be educated on the benefits of organic farming and encouraged to take up organic farming in a big way through these centres.

Commissioner, Department of Agriculture, H. Arun Kumar, explained to the Governor that each RBK served the farmers within a radius of 2,000 hectares, and the farmers need not go out of their village for agriculture-related services.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia was present.