Rythu Bharosa centres to function from Jan. 17

The government is planning to open Rythu Bharosa centres in the State in a phased manner beginning January 17. About 3,300 will be opened by January, and 5,000 by end of February. And by the end of April, as many as 11,158 Centres will be opened across the State.

Disclosing this at a review meeting on Wednesday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government wanted to ensure quality and certified seeds, fertilizers, pesticides and agricultural implements are sold at the centres. The manufacturers have to supply seeds only after conducting quality tests. These tests can be conducted at godowns where the seeds are stored. A digital kiosk would also be part of the Rythu Bharosa inititative. Farmers can buy seeds, fertilizers, bio fertilizers, fodder, agrichemicals, etc, through the kiosks, he said.

Mr. Jagan said necessary advice and training in agricultural practices would be given at the proposed centres where soil testing equipment would also be available. In a way, the centres would play a key role in the proper implementation of schemes meant for the farming community, he said.

‘MSP display must’

The minimum support price (MSP) announced for various crops has to be displayed at the centres. The agriculture and veterinary staff of Village Secretariats would have to discharge their duties at the respective Rythu Bharosa centres. Crop insurance should be disbursed from the centres only, he said.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu was among those present.