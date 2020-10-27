Rythu Bharosa aid credited to farmers’ account

All eligible irrespective of caste, creed, party affiliation stand to gain, says CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that over 50 lakh farmers stand to gain as ₹6,797 crore is being credited directly to the accounts of farmers in the second round of this year under the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme. The Chief Minister was speaking after pressing a button to credit ₹1,115 crore to the accounts of farmers, at his camp office on Tuesday.

“The State government has already credited ₹3,713 crore (₹7,500 for each farmer) under the scheme in May as the first instalment this year. Now, we are paying ₹4,000 for each farmer in the second round. A sum of ₹2,000 will be given before January as the third instalment. I am proud to extend an aid of ₹13,500 crore to farmers every year. This will benefit 80% of farmers possessing land below 1.25 acres,” said the Chief Minister. The scheme was being implemented irrespective of caste, creed or party affiliation, he added.

The Chief Minister said the State government would be depositing ₹135.73 crore in the accounts of 1.66 lakh farmers who have been affected by recent floods. “This is for the first time that compensation is being paid in the same year of floods. The previous government used to take one year for payment of compensation,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Rythu Bharosa Kendras

Further, the State government established as many as 10,641 Rythu Bharosa Kendras to provide quality seeds and fertilisers to farmers and started providing paddy harvesting machines to farmers. Borewells have been dug up and motors installed free of cost to provide quality and uninterrupted power to farmers for nine hours a day. The State government also paid ₹8,655 crore as arrears that were due from the previous government and provided ₹384 crore as seed subsidy, said the Chief Minister.

Minister for Agriculture K. Kannababu, Home Minister M. Sucharita, Minister for BC Welfare Ch. Venugopala Krishna and others were present.