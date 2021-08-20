Rythu bazaars in city to be closed once a week

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 August 2021 01:21 IST

The district administration has decided to give weekly offs to rythu bazaars in the city from August 24.

Authorities said that during the off days, sanitation and other maintenance activities would be taken up at the rythu bazaars.

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy said that rythu bazaars at Gopalapatnam, Kancharapalem, Seethammadhara, Peda Waltair, Peda Gantyada and Mulagada will be closed on Tuesdays. Meanwhile, rythu bazaars at MVP Colony, Narasimha Nagar, Marripalem, Gajuwaka, Pendurthy, Steel Plant and Madhurawada will be closed on Wednesdays. He appealed to the citizens to make note of the changes.