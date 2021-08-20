Andhra Pradesh

Rythu bazaars in city to be closed once a week

The district administration has decided to give weekly offs to rythu bazaars in the city from August 24.

Authorities said that during the off days, sanitation and other maintenance activities would be taken up at the rythu bazaars.

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy said that rythu bazaars at Gopalapatnam, Kancharapalem, Seethammadhara, Peda Waltair, Peda Gantyada and Mulagada will be closed on Tuesdays. Meanwhile, rythu bazaars at MVP Colony, Narasimha Nagar, Marripalem, Gajuwaka, Pendurthy, Steel Plant and Madhurawada will be closed on Wednesdays. He appealed to the citizens to make note of the changes.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 20, 2021 1:21:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/rythu-bazaars-in-city-to-be-closed-once-a-week/article36008307.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY