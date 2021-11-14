‘Ryots will get compensation for damaged paddy before end of kharif’

B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna inspecting damaged paddy in Ramachandrapuram mandal on Saturday.

RAMACHANDRAPURAM (EAST GODAVARI)

14 November 2021 01:14 IST

Enumeration of crop loss is under way, says BC Welfare Minister

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Saturday promised release of compensation before completion of the kharif 2021-22 season for the paddy damaged due to the heavy rain over the past two days in East Godavari district.

By November 12, the paddy crop in more than 22,000 hectares has been damaged in 27 mandals in the district, according to the Agriculture Department.

Accompanied by revenue and agriculture officials, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna inspected the paddy that was recently harvested and damaged on the field itself at Amuzooru, Kulla, Sundarapalli, and Tamarapalli villages.

In early November, paddy harvesting commenced in Ramachandrapuram, Kajuluru, and Pamarru mandals.

Responding to the appeals of the farmers, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said the lass was being enumerated by the officials concerned.

“The Rythu Bharosa Kendras have been directed to ensure compensation to tenant farmers. It will be given before the end of kharif 2021-22,” he said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had already directed the agriculture and revenue authorities to extend support to the affected farmers, apart from enumerating the crop damage for compensation, he added..