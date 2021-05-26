Ryots vow to wage protracted stir

Protests marks six months of struggle against farm laws

Defying prohibitory orders, farmers on a call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) staged a black-flag demonstration in front of the Prakasam Bhavan here on Wednesday to mark the six months of struggle against the three farm laws.

Leading the protest in front of the Prakasam Bhavan here, All India Kisan Sangharsh coordination committee Prakasam district unit president Ch. Ranga Rao said it was unfortunate that the Union government remained indifferent despite the protracted struggle by farmers.

Farmers raised slogans to press for repeal of the “black” laws and for providing a statutory backing to the minimum support price regime as suggested by noted agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan.

In Podili, Pradesh Congress Spokesman Sk.Saida criticised the State government for toeing the Centre’s line to phase out power subsidy to farmers. The Congress party would take a lead in mobilising all opposition parties to fight against the “anti-farmer” NDA government at the Centre, he asserted.

Similar protests were organised in all the mandals demanding procurement of all crops at MSP at the Rythu Bharosa centres.