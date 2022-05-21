Ryots urged to go for e-crop booking

Nellore District Agriculture Advisory Council Chairman Doddam Reddy Niranjan Babu Reddy on Friday exhorted the farming community to compulsorily to go for e-crop booking, as it would go a long way in getting compensation during times of calamities, like the recent cyclonic storm 'Asani'.

Addressing the council meeting here, he said the onus of popularising the season-wise real time crop coverage on ground using android app was on the officials. He expressed concern over the problems faced by the farmers due to issues relating to moisture in farm produce at the time of selling their produce and delay in making payments for paddy procured and directed the officials concerned to address the issues to the satisfaction of farmers.

He wanted the officials to publish the list of those being provided with input subsidy at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras concerned to ensure transparency and accountability. He exhorted the RBK officials to contribute their mite to show the way to farmers to cut costs and make farming profitable.

District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu said the farmers in the district had been provided with capital subsidy to the tune of ₹110 crore. The State government had released ₹328 crore for making payment to farmers for the paddy purchased from them during Rabi and the amount would be credited to the bank accounts of farmers concerned soon.

YSR Congress Party MLA from Kandukur M. Mahidhar Reddy said farmers suffered during floods mainly because of rampant encroachment of water bodies and wanted the officials concern to remove the encroachments on a war footing. He wanted the farmers to adopt organic farming methods in a big way.

District Joint Collector M N Harendhira Prasad gave a power point present on the entire gamut of issues relating to agriculture including the functioning of RBKs.