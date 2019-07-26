Ryots ‘commit suicide’ in Kadapa, Chittoor

With the delayed monsoon letting him down and the huge debts he had taken for agricultural purpose earning him the wrath of moneylenders, Rachuri Narasimhulu (72), a farmer of Kondur village in Penagalur mandal ‘ended his life by hanging from a mango tree’ in his farm.

Narasimhulu owned five acres, for developing which he had taken a loan in the local bank by pledging gold. However, he continued taking loans from private moneylenders for further development for the last five years.With no end in sight to his woes as the loan dues accumulated to several lakhs of rupees, a disenchanted Narasimhulu decided to take the extreme step.

The family members found Narasimhulu’s body hanging from a tree on Friday morning. The police shifted the body to Rajampet government hospital for post-mortem.

Chittoor Staff Reporter adds

A farmer, Munaswamy Reddy (56), of Mittapalluru village under Puttur municipality limits in Chittoor district, allegedly committed suicide on Thursday night, after he reportedly ran into huge debts as repeated attempts of sinking borewells in his fields failed. He is survived by three daughters.

According to the Puttur police, Reddy ran into debts to the tune of ₹10 lakh in recent years. With pressure mounting from debtors, he allegedly took to the extreme step of consuming pesticide, the police suspect.

On Thursday night, neighbours noticed froth from his mouth and rushed him to the Area Hospital at Puttur, where he died while he was being shifted to Tirupati for better treatment. The body was handed over to the family members on Friday after autopsy.

Joint Director (Agriculture) Vijay Kumar said that an inquiry would be conducted into the incident. People with suicidal tendency can dial 100 for counselling and help.