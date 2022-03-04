RVR medical project gets Dept. of Science grant

A project envisaging state-of-the-art medical wound dressing submitted by the RVR and JC College of Engineering has been selected for financial assistance by the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

The project was sanctioned under the Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Scheme of the Technology Development and Transfer Division of the DST with a vision to promote self-reliance in the manufacturing of products by indigenous technologies and fulfil the mission of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

The wound dressing material contains copper coated fabrics and piezoelectric electrospun biopolymer nano-fibrous composites.”

The DST’s share is ₹49.20 lakh out of the total project cost of ₹61.76 lakh and aims to bring in indigenous wound dressing products into the Indian market at an affordable cost.

The college in coordination with Industrial partner Megaclite Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd, Ranga Reddy district, will execute the project.

Secretary and Correspondent R. Gopala Krishna, president R. Srinivas, treasurer K. Krishna Prasad and principal K. Ravindra congratulated the heads of mechanical and chemical engineering departments.