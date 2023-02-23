ADVERTISEMENT

RVR & JC College to hold State-level badminton tourney for teachers on Feb. 25, 26

February 23, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

RVR and JC College of Engineering is going to organise a two-day State-level badminton tournament in the city for teaching faculty from February 25.

The championship, being held with the support of the AP College Teachers Badminton Association, would be inaugurated by Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez, said college president Rayapati Srinivas, in a release on Thursday. 

A poster on the event was released by the college secretary and correspondent Rayapati Gopalakrishna along with faculty members.

Interested players could register their details online at https://tinyurl.com/dfrcjvd9, or at the college, said principal Kolla Srinivas.

