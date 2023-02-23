HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RVR & JC College to hold State-level badminton tourney for teachers on Feb. 25, 26

February 23, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

RVR and JC College of Engineering is going to organise a two-day State-level badminton tournament in the city for teaching faculty from February 25.

The championship, being held with the support of the AP College Teachers Badminton Association, would be inaugurated by Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez, said college president Rayapati Srinivas, in a release on Thursday. 

A poster on the event was released by the college secretary and correspondent Rayapati Gopalakrishna along with faculty members.

Interested players could register their details online at https://tinyurl.com/dfrcjvd9, or at the college, said principal Kolla Srinivas.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / sport / badminton / teachers

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.