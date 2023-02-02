RVR & JC College gets AAA  rating from IIT-Madras

February 02, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Swayam NPTEL IIT-Madras has given AAA rating for the third time to RVR & JC College of Engineering, said Rayapati Srinivas, the president of the college, in a statement on Thursday.

The college students exhibited excellent performance in the online certificate courses offered by NPTEL. The college secured the ninth place in the country among more than 5,000 local chapters, he said.

The Secretary & Correspondent, Rayapati Gopalakrishna said that the rating certificate was given to the college at an event conducted by IIT-Madras recently.

The college Principal K. Srinivas said 2,928 students took more than 600 courses, of whom 91 emerged as Subject Toppers, 82 got Gold Certificates, 603 Silver Certificates and 843 students got Elite Certificates.