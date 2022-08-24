RVR and JC college students land jobs in Epam company

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 14 students of RVR and JC College of Engineering have been selected for jobs in Epam multinational software firm with an annual package of ₹14 lakh, said RVR and JC College of Engineering president Rayapati Srinivas.

Secretary and correspondent Rayapati Gopalakrishna while complimenting the students, said the students had been selected through the centre for excellence as part of the Train the Trainer programme. So far 257 students had been selected through the campus recruitment process, he said.

College treasurer Kondabolu Krishna Prasad said that firms had been selecting the students through skills development training programmes . College principal K. Ravindra said of the 14 students, three were from CSE department, one from ECE, two from IT department and the rest from other departments.

College vice- principal Kolla Srinivas, director of Finance and Administration NV Srinivasa Rao, CSE department head Srilatha and IT head Sri Krishna also complimented the students.