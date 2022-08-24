RVR and JC college students land jobs in Epam company

Staff ReporterSamuel Jonathan P 2317 GUNTUR
August 24, 2022 21:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 14 students of RVR and JC College of Engineering have been selected for jobs in Epam multinational software firm with an annual package of ₹14 lakh, said RVR and JC College of Engineering president Rayapati Srinivas.

Secretary and correspondent Rayapati Gopalakrishna while complimenting the students, said the students had been selected through the centre for excellence as part of the Train the Trainer programme. So far 257 students had been selected through the campus recruitment process, he said.

College treasurer Kondabolu Krishna Prasad said that firms had been selecting the students through skills development training programmes . College principal K. Ravindra said of the 14 students, three were from CSE department, one from ECE, two from IT department and the rest from other departments.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

College vice- principal Kolla Srinivas, director of Finance and Administration NV Srinivasa Rao, CSE department head Srilatha and IT head Sri Krishna also complimented the students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app