RVR and JC College gets NAAC A + grade

23 June 2021 00:03 IST

RVR and JC College of Engineering, Chowdavaram, has been given A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Committee (NAAC). The grading has been given on the basis of an NAAC report on infrastructure, teaching faculty, and other facilities.

An NAAC peer committee had visited the college during February 17-18, 2021 and interacted with the teachers and the students.

RVR and JC College secretary Rayapati Gopalakrishna said that the college had received the NAAC A + certificate from NAAC, Bengaluru on Tuesday.

In 2014, the college had secured NAAC A+ grade. During the second cycle, the college was given A+ grade and this grade would continue for five years.

College treasurer Kondabolu Krishna Prasad congratulated the staff and the students on the achievement.