Russian technician dies in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 March 2021 19:01 IST

A 43-year-old Russian reportedly died due to a cardiac arrest in Visakhapatnam on Friday. The incident came to light after police registered a case on Saturday morning.

According to preliminary information given by the police, Grachev Dmitri (43), who had come to Visakhapatnam on February 27, had been working as a technician in a project at the Eastern Naval Command.

On Friday, at about 1.15 p.m., he collapsed in his room at Dolphin Nose enclave of the ENC. He was immediately shifted to INS Kalyani, the ENC’s main hospital. Around 2.45 p.m., the doctors declared him as brought dead.

Based on a complaint from Navy officials, Malkapuram police have registered a case.

The Inspector of Malkapuram police station, Durga Prasad, said that the post-mortem has been conducted and in coordination with the Navy officials, the body will be handed over to the family members through the embassy, as per protocol.