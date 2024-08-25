Russian cosmonaut meets Pawan Kalyan

Russian cosmonaut Sergey Korsakov met Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Science and Technology K. Pawan Kalyan, at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Pawan Kalyan felicitated Mr. Korsakov and complimented him for his accomplishments.

Mr. Korsakov was accompanied by Space Kidz India (SKI) founder and Chief Executive Officer Srimathy Kesan, Chief Operating Officer Yagna Sai, and SKI representatives S.B. Arjunar and Sai Tanya.

SKI is a Chennai-based aerospace startup company that pioneered the design, fabrication and launch of small satellites, spacecraft, and ground systems.

It launched 18+ balloon satellites, three suborbital payloads and four orbital satellites through high school and college students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.