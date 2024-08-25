GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Russian cosmonaut meets Pawan Kalyan

Sergey Korsakov is accompanied by Space Kidz India representatives

Updated - August 25, 2024 08:39 pm IST

Published - August 25, 2024 08:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Russian cosmonaut Sergey Korsakov with Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, in Hyderabad on Sunday.



Russian cosmonaut Sergey Korsakov met Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Science and Technology K. Pawan Kalyan, at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan felicitated Mr. Korsakov and complimented him for his accomplishments.

Mr. Korsakov was accompanied by Space Kidz India (SKI) founder and Chief Executive Officer Srimathy Kesan, Chief Operating Officer Yagna Sai, and SKI representatives S.B. Arjunar and Sai Tanya.

SKI is a Chennai-based aerospace startup company that pioneered the design, fabrication and launch of small satellites, spacecraft, and ground systems.

It launched 18+ balloon satellites, three suborbital payloads and four orbital satellites through high school and college students.

