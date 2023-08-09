Rushikonda road rage: Death toll rises to four

August 09, 2023 05:13 am | Updated 05:13 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The death toll in the Rushikonda road accident case has risen to four after a youth who was undergoing treatment at King George Hospital (KGH) died on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Arilova police, around 9.30 p.m. on Monday, the driver of a speeding car heading towards Yendada from Jodugullapalem reportedly lost control and hit the median near Rushikonda. After hitting the pole on the median, the vehicle went to the opposite side of the road and rammed a two-wheeler. Two persons on the two-wheeler Prithviraj (28) and Priyanka (19), both from Rayagada of Odisha, died on the spot. The duo were heading towards Jodugullapalem from Yendada.

During the accident, six persons were in the car, including driver Vinay. Vinay along with two others escaped from the spot, after the incident.

M. Mani Kumar (25) who was sitting in the backseat died on the spot due to severe head injuries. The Arilova police, shifted the other two injured persons in the car to King George Hospital. Among the two, J Ravi Kiran died while undergoing treatment.

The police have reportedly found a number of beer bottles in the car and they suspect that the youth might have consumed liquor and were driving in an inebriated condition.

Giving the details of the case on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police, C.M. .Trivikrama Varma said that there were six persons in the car. The police found that one of the youth had threw an empty beer can out of the vehicle through the window near Jodugullapalem. When a few locals tried to take pictures, the youth allegedly took away mobile phones from the locals and sped away, he said.

“May be due to fear of being caught by the police, they had left towards Bheemunipatnam at a high speed. Vinay who was driving the vehicle may have lost control while negotiating a steep curve,” said Mr. Varma.

In the investigation, police found that the deceased Prithviraj worked as a site engineer in a construction company at Yendada, while Priyanka who works as a worker at a construction site, was his friend.