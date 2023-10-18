Rushikonda project in Visakhapatnam likely to be completed in a couple of months

October 18, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - GUNTUR

Amidst the developments relating to the establishment of the Chief Minister’s camp office in Visakhapatnam, the Rushikonda tourism project being undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) in the Port City is hogging the limelight.

As a part of the high-end luxury retreat, the APTDC has constructed four blocks, comprising six conference halls, a banquet hall and 70 lavish rooms. Though the construction works have been completed, a few internal works are in progress, and they are expected to be over in the next couple of months.

“As of now, it is a resort-type project and not a hotel. The resort is expandable,” top officials at the Secretariat at Velagapudi told The Hindu.

“Works such as landscaping and laying of roads connecting one block with the other are nearing completion. Lighting, WiFi connectivity and other works are in progress,” they said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his recent visit to Visakhapatnam, had said that though he thought of moving to the city in October, he had to defer his plan to December.

These developments have attracted criticism from the opposition parties such as the TDP and the Jana Sena Party, who lashed out at the government for planning to utilise the buildings coming up atop Rushikonda for the purpose to eventually make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital.

Meanwhile, the government constituted a high-level committee, comprising three senior IAS officers, to scout for a suitable place to locate the camp office and provide accommodation to the supporting senior functionaries in the Port City.

“The committee has started looking for possible locations in the city,” the officials said. It had initially identified areas such as IT Twin Towers, State Guest House, Greyhounds area and other private properties as well.

“The selection of the place to locate the CM’s camp office will be finalised only after it gets approval from the security personnel,” the officials said.

“The total available land at Rushikonda in Survey Nos. 19/3 and 19/4 of Yendada village is 61 acres. Initially, we proposed to develop the project in an extent of 9.88 acres. The proposed built-up area for which the CRZ clearance has been obtained is 19,968 sq.m with seven blocks,” say APTDC officials.

Later, the APTDC limited the usage of the CRZ approved land to only four buildings, namely Vijayanagara, Gajapathi, Kalinga and Vengi, in an extent of 13,542 sq.m.

“These four blocks will come up in 1.84 acres. The area put for utilisation under hardscape and landscape works is 8.04 acres,” they said.

As a part of improving the green cover, it is said that 16,350 local species, 24,120 hedge plants and 4,047 creepers are being planted.

