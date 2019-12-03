Rushikonda beach to get Blue Flag tag

During the Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday, YSRCP member V. Vijayasai Reddy asked the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change about the criteria followed for granting the ‘Blue Flag’ certification, and if Rushikonda beach in Andhra Pradesh was also included in the certification list.

The Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Babul Supriyo, said that 13 pilot beaches have been identified for the certification in consultation with the coastal States and Union Territories concerned, and that Rushikonda was one among them.

He said the certification was accorded by an international agency, Foundation for Environment Education, Denmark, based on 33 criteria under four major heads – Environmental Education and Information, Bathing Water Quality, Environment Management and Conservation, and Safety and Services in the beaches.

The ‘Blue Flag’ beach was an eco-tourism model endeavouring to provide tourists clean and hygienic bathing water, amenities, safe and healthy environment and sustainable development of the area, he said.