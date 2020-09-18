Rushikonda Beach gets ‘Blue Flag’

District Collector V. Vinay Chand hoisted the ‘Blue Flag’ at Rushikonda Beach here on Friday.
GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana, District Tourism Officer R. Purnima Devi, Regional Director of Tourism and ED of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation A.V. Rama Prasad and Beach Manager Phanindra were among those who participated.
Rushikonda Beach was one among the 13 beaches in India, and the only one in the State, which was selected by the Union government for development to enable it vie for the prestigious ‘Blue Flag’ certification in the first phase.
It had sanctioned ₹7.3 crore for development of infrastructure.
Amenities like bio-toilet blocks, grey water treatment, water vending kiosks for provision of purified water, solar treatment facilities, construction of walking and jogging tracks, bathing area and a solid waste management unit were provided at Rushikonda as part of the project.
The basic criteria for getting the Blue Flag certification are: safety/security, pollution-free, good bathing water quality and environmental education of beach users.
The ‘Blue Flag’ certification is given by the Denmark-based Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), when all these parameters are met. “Foreign tourists evince keen interest in visiting Blue Flag beaches. The Rushikonda Beach was nominated for the project in 2017 and it was finalised in February, 2018,” Ms. Purnima Devi told The Hindu in the past.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath