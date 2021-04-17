Rush thins out at markets in Vizianagaram

Traders to take a call on restricting business hours after a week

As the country grapples with a deadlier second wave of the pandemic, movement of people in public places has come down significantly in the busiest market town of Vizianagaram.

The city, a major economic and commercial hub in North Andhra region, always bustles with activity and sees a huge rush in PW Market, Balaji Market, Clock Tower junction, Pyditalli Ammavari temple premises and Vulli Veedhi with retail traders and customers coming from many places, including the neighbouring States of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

With the beginning of marriage season in the State, almost all the shops anticipated a decent business in the months of April and May.

However, the spike in COVID cases in the district has cast a shadow over their plans.

With many traders succumbing to COVID in 2020, shop owners are cautious this time and do not want to take any risk. In view of this, Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce president Kedarasetti Sitaramamurthy and general secretary Kapuganti Srinivas are contemplating to restrict trade hours.

“We will observe the situation for one more week and take suggestions from all traders on whether or not to restrict business hours,” said Mr. Srinivas.

Active cases cross 1,000

Meanwhile, Balaji Textile Market president B. Venkata Rao at a meeting called for strict implementation of COVID-appropriate behaviour in all shops and establishments.

The district administration, worried over active cases crossing 1,000 in the last 10 days, is expected to hold a meeting with representatives of theatres and restaurants.

As the State government is not ready for another lockdown, the officials felt that the restricting working hours would minimise the impact of COVID. Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal, Vizianagaram Municipal Commissioner S.S.Varma and District Medical and Health Officer S.V.Ramana Kumari and other officials have been monitoring the situation on daily basis to take necessary preventive steps to contain the infection.