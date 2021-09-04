Rush at Aadhaar centre raises concerns

Despite assurances by the district administration that the rush at the Aadhaar Centres will be controlled, the lone centre in Visakhapatnam continues to witness a large number of visitors, mainly ration beneficiaries, thronging the centre on a daily basis to complete the electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) procedures.

The rush at the centre at Dwaraka Nagar, however, has declined lately compared to the past few weeks.

People queue up here right from early morning, and many are seen coming with their children and elderly persons for their KYC completion. Many, however, express displeasure over such procedures during COVID-19 pandemic and are concerned about the non-compliance of social distancing norm. They also allege that there is no proper information regarding the KYC from the Sachivalayam staff.

“The Sachivalayam staff were totally unaware of the procedures when we asked them. They said that we would be ineligible for the government welfare schemes, including ration supplies, if our details are not synchronised,” says Rama Rao, who arrived at the centre on Friday morning.

Many people approaching the centre are unaware of online booking of slots due to which they are forced to wait for hours. On Friday, people who came to the centre in the afternoon without booking online slots were asked to wait for the next slot till 4.30 p.m. Many were seen waiting on the steps and nearby shops for their turn.

“The government should create awareness over the issue through volunteers or some other means or establish sub-centres in various localities,” says Lasya, who came to synchronise the data of her daughter.

Some also complain that social distancing is completely thrown to the wind and that many are not even wearing face masks.

“There are reports that children will be mostly affected in the possible third wave, but we are forced to bring children here,” some parents lament.