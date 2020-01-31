‘Rural visits will be made part of curriculum’

Visit to rural areas as part of their study will be made mandatory for students, said Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam University’s Officer on Special Duty(OSD) K.V.N.Raju.

Taking part in a workshop on ‘Rural Resilience’ organised in collaboration with the Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education, he said students should closely observe the lifestyle of people in rural areas and apply what they were taught in classes to improve their living condition.

Courses were designed by the Council to facilitate rural development and realise Gandhi’s vision of ‘Gram Swaraj’, said its coordinator M. Sai Kiran.

Acharya Nagarjuna University(ANU) Ongole campus special officer B. Krishna and NSS coordinator Harsha Preetam Dev were among those who spoke.