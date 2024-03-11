ADVERTISEMENT

Rural, tribal students should not shy away from science, says Central Tribal University V-C

March 11, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Kattimani attends as the chief guest for a workshop on quantum mechanics organised by Maharaja College in association with the Indian Academy of Sciences, in Vizianagaram

K Srinivasa Rao

Central Tribal University -A.P. Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani speaking at a workshop on quantum mechanics held at MR College in Vizianagaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

VIZIANAGARAM:

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh (CTU-AP) Vice-Chancellor T.V . Kattimani said that continuous research in science and technology would ensure the speedy development of the nation. He attended as the chief guest for the workshop on quantum mechanics organised by Maharaja College in association with the Indian Academy of Sciences, in Vizianagaram on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that quantum mechanics was the fundamental theory in physics, which would provide an excellent opportunity to study the behaviour of nature and below the scale of atoms.

Dr. Kattimani said that students with rural and tribal backgrounds should not hesitate to pursue higher education in science and do research in advanced science and technology. Correspondent of Maharaja Educational Institutes K.L. Raju, principal M. Sambasiva Rao, said that MR College has been the pioneer educational institution in science research for the last 150 years.

Retired professor of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai M.V.N. Murthy, workshop coordinator K. Suryanarayana and other academicians discussed basic principles of quantum mechanics and their application in various fields such as Physics, Chemistry and Engineering.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US