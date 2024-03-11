GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rural, tribal students should not shy away from science, says Central Tribal University V-C

Kattimani attends as the chief guest for a workshop on quantum mechanics organised by Maharaja College in association with the Indian Academy of Sciences, in Vizianagaram

March 11, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

K Srinivasa Rao
Central Tribal University -A.P. Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani speaking at a workshop on quantum mechanics held at MR College in Vizianagaram on Monday.

Central Tribal University -A.P. Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani speaking at a workshop on quantum mechanics held at MR College in Vizianagaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

VIZIANAGARAM:

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh (CTU-AP) Vice-Chancellor T.V . Kattimani said that continuous research in science and technology would ensure the speedy development of the nation. He attended as the chief guest for the workshop on quantum mechanics organised by Maharaja College in association with the Indian Academy of Sciences, in Vizianagaram on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that quantum mechanics was the fundamental theory in physics, which would provide an excellent opportunity to study the behaviour of nature and below the scale of atoms.

Dr. Kattimani said that students with rural and tribal backgrounds should not hesitate to pursue higher education in science and do research in advanced science and technology. Correspondent of Maharaja Educational Institutes K.L. Raju, principal M. Sambasiva Rao, said that MR College has been the pioneer educational institution in science research for the last 150 years.

Retired professor of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai M.V.N. Murthy, workshop coordinator K. Suryanarayana and other academicians discussed basic principles of quantum mechanics and their application in various fields such as Physics, Chemistry and Engineering.

