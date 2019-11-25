Andhra Pradesh

Rural students show the other face of ‘purified’ water!

Collector Narayan Bharat Gupta watches an exhibit after inaugurating the 27th National Children’s Science Congress 2019 in Tirupati on Sunday.

| Photo Credit: K.V. POORNACHANDRA KUMAR

ZP High School students come up with a device that retains minerals after treatment

All the water that appears ‘purified’ is not, in fact, pure. People take the purified water for granted and ignore the health hazards behind the process that is claimed by many to be unscientific.

One exhibit at the 27th National Children’s Science Congress that began here on Sunday showed the flip side of one such purification process that is drawing criticism on several grounds.

T. Eswari and N. Chandu, studying at Zilla Parishat High School in Taduku R.S. village of Vadamalapet mandal, came up with a water filter called ‘Bio+’, under the caption ‘Pure water is life – Treat it right’. The device treats water in five stages. It uses pH silica (sand) in the first phase, ceramic balls to add calcium, magnesium and zinc at the second phase. The alkaline ceramic balls treats the free radicals in water. The fourth stage softens the water to improve oxygen solubility and the activated carbon removes toxic substances and enhances taste in the final stage.

“Generally, we are draining out 60 litres of precious water for filling a 20 litre can in the R.O. process, only to get water sans any minerals,” the students explained to the Collector Narayan Bharat Gupta, who inaugurated the exhibition. But this process, if taken up by the government on a large scale, can provide quality drinking water enriched with minerals, they explained. They added that the device would treat 7500 litres of water.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2019 1:35:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/rural-students-show-the-other-face-of-purified-water/article30071217.ece

