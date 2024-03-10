Rural students exhibit their projects in STEM fields in Nellore

March 10, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - NELLORE

Rural students showcased their talents in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields and understanding of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at a programme titled ‘NXplorers Carnival’ organised in Nellore recently.

Organised by the Smile Foundation in association with the Andhra Pradesh government and Shell India, the event aimed to create a platform to provide the tools, methodologies and skills needed to tackle real-world problems using collaborative and inter-disciplinary approaches.

In the programme, aligned with the framework set by the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), 50 projects and innovative models were exhibited by 140 students from 43 schools, selected from across the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

G. Sudheer, Academic Monitoring Officer, Government of Andhra Pradesh, said that the event succeeded in inculcating scientific temper among high school students. Similarly, Nellore District Science Officer G. Srinivasulu called the programme a successful attempt towards igniting critical thinking in students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.