Rural students exhibit their projects in STEM fields in Nellore

March 10, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Students displaying their exhibits at the ‘NXplorers Carnival’ organised recently in Nellore.

Rural students showcased their talents in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields and understanding of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at a programme titled ‘NXplorers Carnival’ organised in Nellore recently.

Organised by the Smile Foundation in association with the Andhra Pradesh government and Shell India, the event aimed to create a platform to provide the tools, methodologies and skills needed to tackle real-world problems using collaborative and inter-disciplinary approaches.

In the programme, aligned with the framework set by the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), 50 projects and innovative models were exhibited by 140 students from 43 schools, selected from across the district.

G. Sudheer, Academic Monitoring Officer, Government of Andhra Pradesh, said that the event succeeded in inculcating scientific temper among high school students. Similarly, Nellore District Science Officer G. Srinivasulu called the programme a successful attempt towards igniting critical thinking in students.

