Rural development neglected under YSRCP rule, alleges TDP leader

April 07, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
TDP candidate for Chittoor Lok Sabha D. Prasada Rao interacting with residents in Irala mandal of Chittoor district on Sunday.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chittoor Lok Sabha candidate Daggumalla Prasada Rao, on Sunday, said that the TDP government must come to power for the State to develop in all sectors.

A former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Mr. Prasada Rao was touring Irala mandal of Chittoor district and launched a door-to-door campaign in Vedagirivari Palle village. Interacting with the residents, Mr. Prasada Rao mentioned that the State suffered in every way over the past five years under the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government. He added that rural areas were being deprived of basic facilities, and the current government was unable to even arrange street lights in the rural side due to the non-allocation of funds to the panchayats.

Prasada Rao said that he had the vision to develop the rural areas in Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency, with priority on employment generation, thereby ushering in an industrial boom in the district.

