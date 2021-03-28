Runaway boy from Adilabad held for bid to loot temple ‘hundi’

He confessed to the crime, says SP

A minor boy, who ran away from his home in Adilabad district in Telangana, was arrested by the Tirupati Urban police on the charge of sneaking into the Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple and making a bid to loot the ‘hundi’.

The theft was attempted late on Friday night when the boy entered the temple and stayed back even as it was closed down, and made a futile attempt to open the ‘hundi’ near the Dhwajasthambam with a bunch of keys.

He walked out of the temple precincts on Saturday morning by mixing with the crowd as if nothing had happened.

After observing the movements of the stranger in the CCTV footage, the TTD’s Vigilance and Security Department lodged a complaint with the police, who registered a case u/s 380 r/w 511 of the IPC.

Superintendent of Police Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu constituted special teams that studied the CCTV footage and found the suspect to be a boy.

The teams moved into the central bus station, railway station and other major junctions in the city, and finally nabbed him near Govindaraja Swamy Pushkarini (temple tank) on Sunday.

Mr. Naidu said the boy confessed to have made an attempt to steal valuables from the ‘hundi’, he said.

The runaway boy was said to have resorted to the crime as he had run out of money.