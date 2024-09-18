Run organised in Vijayawada to spread awareness on HIV/AIDS

Andhra Pradesh AIDS Control Society project director A. Siri on September 17 (Tuesday) said that Andhra Pradesh has over 10,000 people with HIV/AIDS but only 25% men and 38% women in the State’s population know about the condition.

Flagging off a 5K run on BRTS Road in Vijayawada, Ms. Siri said the runs are being organised to spread awareness among the public on prevention and treatment. She said those selected at the State level would get to participate in runs organised at the national level, a 10K run to be held in Goa on November 10.

She said the participants of the 5K run are those who had won in men’s, women’s and transgender categories in district level. Six people from each district had been selected for the State-level run. In the State-level competitions, winners will get ₹35,000 and the runners-up will get ₹25,000 and bronze medals will be given to those coming third.

