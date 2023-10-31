ADVERTISEMENT

Run for Unity marks Ekta Diwas in Vijayawada

October 31, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Railway staff take pledge to uphold the unity of the nation

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the SCR, Vijayawada Division, taking part in the Run for Unity in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI

Former Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was instrumental in national integration, and it is our duty to follow in his steps and work towards strengthening the unity of the country, said Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A. Patil.

He was speaking after flagging off a ‘Run for Unity’, organised on the 148th birth anniversary of the leader, in Vijayawada on Tuesday, October 31, celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. More than 250 staff of the Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway, took part in the event.

Later, Mr. Patil administered Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge to the staff at Clock Tower to uphold the unity of the nation.

Meanwhile, officials of the Postal Department also organised an ‘Integrity Run’. Flagged off by Postmaster General D.S.V.R. Murthy, it went from Gandhinagar Sub-Post office to BRTS Road.

