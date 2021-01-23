Rumour-mongers will not be spared, says DIG

Places of worship told to install CCTV cameras

Guntur Range DIG C.M. Trivikrama Varma on Friday urged the managements of places of worship to install CCTV cameras without delay.

Reviewing the security arrangements, along with Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal, at the Bala Tripurasundari temple at Tripurantakam, the eastern gateway to Srisailam temple, he exhorted the people not to get carried away by the rumours spread by ‘mischief-mongers’.

“Stern legal action will be initiated against those who will try to disturb communal harmony by spreading canard deliberately,” the DIG warned.

The DIG oversaw the functioning of the peace committees constituted in the mandal and the security arrangements in temples and other places of worship, including mosques and churches.

After examining the functioning of the CCTV camera at the Tripurantakeswara temple, he wanted the local people to contact the police or use the ‘Dial 100’ helpline in case they came across any person moving suspiciously near places of worship. “The CCTVs will be monitored round-the-clock,” he added.