‘Ruling party trying to stifle the voice of Opposition’

The ruling YSR Congress Party was trying to stifle the voice of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly using different strategies, and one of them is the targeting of TDP Deputy Leader K Actchannaidu, alleged Telugu Desam MLAs at the Legislative Assembly Media Centre here on Tuesday.

TDP MLAs, led by Anagani Satya Prasad, said no opportunity was being given to the Opposition MLAs to voice their opinion in the Legislative Assembly, and on Tuesday, in a planned move TDP leader Mr. Actchannaidu was suspended for no reason at all. Calling the bid to prevent Mr. Actchannaidu from speaking as ‘Operation Actchannaidu’, he said that the TDP MLAs had to stage a walk out as there was no chance whatsoever for them to speak in the House.

TDP MLA Adireddy Bhavani said the mike was repeatedly cut when TDP MLAs tried to speak about the YSR Congress Party promise to reduce the age for being eligible for pension for BC, SC, ST and Minority women to 45 years.

She said that from the beginning, the ruling party had been targeting Mr. Actchannaidu. Even the Chief Minister was body shaming the BC leader, she explained. And in a climax on Tuesday, all three deputy leaders of the Telugu Desam Party in the Legislative Assembly were suspended. Mr. Actchannaidu, who was a BC leader, was not allowed to talk on a Bill for BCs, Ms. Bhavani said.

‘Both at fault’

The lone Jena Sena Party (JSP) MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad said both the ruling and the Opposition party were at fault. The Telugu Desam Party stifled the voice of the YSR Congress Party MLAs while it had the majority in the Assembly and that the tables have been turned the YSRCP was taking “revenge”, he claimed.

He said this kind of an attitude led to a gross wastage of time. Time should be utilised to discuss problems being faced by the people. He urged both parties to change their attitude and focus on people’s problems.

TDP stages boycott

TDP members in the Legislative Assembly led by Mr. Naidu boycotted the Assembly following protests at the Speaker’s podium in the House against denial of time for Mr. Naidu to speak, and suspension of three of their colleagues earlier in the day.

Following the suspension, Mr. Naidu said it was “indiscriminate” to suspend members who were seeking time to speak. He said that the ruling party should not have such levels of intolerance.

Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy clarified that the suspensions were based on the behaviour of the members during the past several days and not just Tuesday.

After Mr. Naidu’s microphone was turned off, TDP members raised slogans demanding justice even as Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi called for Bill discussion.

Intensifying their protests, TDP members trooped into the well of the House while some of them entered the Speaker’s podium and stood by his side raising slogans for more than 40 minutes. They demanded the lifting of the suspension of their colleagues. The protests drew flak from YSRCP members. All the TDP members later walked out of the house.

Minister Dr. Anil Kumar Yadav and others said that Mr. Naidu ran away from discussion of bills for the upliftment of BCs and women instead of taking parting and sharing his views.